Historic Partnership between Austria and Vermont

U.S. F-35s landed in Austria for the very first time! The 158th Fighter Wing pilots and crews participated in joint training exercises, further enhancing the strong bond between the Vermont National Guard and Austria as part of the State Partnership Program.