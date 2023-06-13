Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic Partnership between Austria and Vermont

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZELTWEG, AUSTRIA

    06.23.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. F-35s landed in Austria for the very first time! The 158th Fighter Wing pilots and crews participated in joint training exercises, further enhancing the strong bond between the Vermont National Guard and Austria as part of the State Partnership Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888184
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-FV499-1002
    Filename: DOD_109726799
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: ZELTWEG, AT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Green Mountain Boys
    Austria
    Vermont Air National Guard
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT