Historic Partnership between Austria and Vermont

U.S. F-35s landed in Austria for the very first time! The 158th Fighter Wing pilots and crews participated in joint training exercises, further enhancing the strong bond between the Vermont National Guard and Austria as part of the State Partnership Program.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888184
|VIRIN:
|230623-Z-FV499-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109726799
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|ZELTWEG, AT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
