Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Cavazos Exchange B-Roll, Pt. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Footage of the newly renovated Main Exchange of Fort Cavazos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888174
    VIRIN: 230702-D-D0482-1111
    Filename: DOD_109726583
    Length: 00:09:19
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Cavazos Exchange B-Roll, Pt. 1, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT