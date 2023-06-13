143rd Infantry conducts Crowd Riot Control

Texas and Rhode Island National Guard Soldiers from the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat team train alongside partner nations during a crowd riot control training exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, June 17, 2023. The crowd riot control exercise was one of many training exercises conducted by the joint team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
06.17.2023
06.23.2023
B-Roll
888090
230617-Z-PJ209-1001
DOD_109724989
00:02:34
DE
|2
|2
