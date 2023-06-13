Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    143rd Infantry conducts Crowd Riot Control

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas and Rhode Island National Guard Soldiers from the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat team train alongside partner nations during a crowd riot control training exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, June 17, 2023. The crowd riot control exercise was one of many training exercises conducted by the joint team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888090
    VIRIN: 230617-Z-PJ209-1001
    Filename: DOD_109724989
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 143rd Infantry conducts Crowd Riot Control, by SSG Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    Texas
    Infantry
    Training
    National Guard
    Crowd Riot Control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT