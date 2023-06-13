Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, participate in joint field training exercises with FIAR soldiers. The partnership between our two forces allows for expansion of our skills in collaborative planning on a large scale. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 05:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888064
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-PK617-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_109724640
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army trains with new NATO partners, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT