    Mile Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient visits the Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient, and His family, Mrs. Deb Avery (Mother), Sergey Avery (Brother), and Paul Avery (Father) receive a tour of the Pentagon. The tour was hosted by the Chief of Army Reserve at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., 8 June, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888006
    VIRIN: 230608-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_109723921
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    This work, Mile Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient visits the Pentagon, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon Tour
    Miles Avery
    #AB248
    Miles Avery Make-A-Wish Recipient

