Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient, and His family, Mrs. Deb Avery (Mother), Sergey Avery (Brother), and Paul Avery (Father) receive a tour of the Pentagon. The tour was hosted by the Chief of Army Reserve at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., 8 June, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888006
|VIRIN:
|230608-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723921
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mile Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient visits the Pentagon, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
