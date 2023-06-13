Col. Sean C. Brazel, assumes command of the 88th Mission Support Group from Col. Sirena Morris, outgoing 88th Mission Support Group Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 22, 2023. The 88th MSG provides support in the areas of security forces, logistics readiness, and force support. 9U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
This work, 88th MSG Change of Command, by Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
