    88th MSG Change of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Sean C. Brazel, assumes command of the 88th Mission Support Group from Col. Sirena Morris, outgoing 88th Mission Support Group Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 22, 2023. The 88th MSG provides support in the areas of security forces, logistics readiness, and force support. 9U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:28
    Category: Briefings
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    This work, 88th MSG Change of Command, by Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COC
    MSG
    88 ABW

