    349th Maintenance Squadron Open House Call Interviews

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Video by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    349th Maintenance Squadron hosted a day-long open house on June 4, 2023 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., during the June unit training assembly weekend to bolster qualified recruits interested in aircraft maintenance, welding, and other mechanical career fields. The tour covered many areas of the base, flight line, shop areas, and briefing about the Air Force Reserve, and what it means to serve. (U.S. Air Force Video by: Dennis Santarinala)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 16:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 887996
    VIRIN: 230604-F-ZW472-8894
    Filename: DOD_109723832
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    This work, 349th Maintenance Squadron Open House Call Interviews, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #afrc #reserveready #349AMW

