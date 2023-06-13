Oculomotor Screening near point testing
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887977
|VIRIN:
|230411-D-GM951-5036
|Filename:
|DOD_109723604
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oculomotor Near Point Testing, by Todd Dorsey, Thomas Ferguson and Tristan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT