A video explaining the history of the 20th Fighter Wing for the Weasel Welcome Newcomer's brief.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887975
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-ZB805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723535
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, The Weasel Welcome, by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
