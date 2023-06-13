Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oculomotor Dysfunction Accomodation

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Todd Dorsey, Thomas Ferguson and Tristan Miller

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Coding guidance for Visual Dysfunction following traumatic brain injury

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887954
    VIRIN: 230411-D-GM951-4674
    Filename: DOD_109723287
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: MD, US

    This work, Oculomotor Dysfunction Accomodation, by Todd Dorsey, Thomas Ferguson and Tristan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oculomotor Dysfunction Accomodation

