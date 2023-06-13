Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BSEP comes to Chicago

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    A Basic Skills Education Program was held in the Chicago land area, from June 5-14, 2023, for Soldiers who wanted to increase their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test score. This was the first time the BSEP was hosted in the Chicago land area. The 9th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group partnered with the Fort McCoy Education Center to host the course for Soldiers attempting to improve their ASVAB scores. The BSEP is a free service offered to Army Soldiers aspiring to advance their careers in positions where higher ASVAB scores are required; i.e. commissioning programs, civil affairs, drill sergeant positions, and many more. The BSEP course is a readiness tool available to Soldiers and unit commanders, and serves as a force multiplier.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887943
    VIRIN: 230622-A-KL464-1001
    Filename: DOD_109723109
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSEP comes to Chicago, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Anthony L. Taylor
    BSEP
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    Army Reserve Careers Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT