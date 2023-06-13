BSEP comes to Chicago

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Basic Skills Education Program was held in the Chicago land area, from June 5-14, 2023, for Soldiers who wanted to increase their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test score. This was the first time the BSEP was hosted in the Chicago land area. The 9th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group partnered with the Fort McCoy Education Center to host the course for Soldiers attempting to improve their ASVAB scores. The BSEP is a free service offered to Army Soldiers aspiring to advance their careers in positions where higher ASVAB scores are required; i.e. commissioning programs, civil affairs, drill sergeant positions, and many more. The BSEP course is a readiness tool available to Soldiers and unit commanders, and serves as a force multiplier.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)