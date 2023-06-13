Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Broome relinquishes command of MCCES to Colonel Phillips

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Willcox 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Communications Electronics School (MCCES) conduct the MCCES change of command at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Col. Joseph Broome, to the incoming commander, Col. Attim Phillips. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887854
    VIRIN: 230614-M-QU139-9610
    Filename: DOD_109721336
    Length: 00:56:24
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    COC
    MCRD
    Parade
    TECOM
    USMCNews

