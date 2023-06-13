Colonel Broome relinquishes command of MCCES to Colonel Phillips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Communications Electronics School (MCCES) conduct the MCCES change of command at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Col. Joseph Broome, to the incoming commander, Col. Attim Phillips. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)