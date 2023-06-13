Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB 7 Change Of Command

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7 take part in the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887842
    VIRIN: 230614-M-VB737-1001
    Filename: DOD_109721108
    Length: 00:47:24
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB 7 Change Of Command, by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    29 palms
    MCAGCC
    CLB7
    Change Of Command
    USMCNEWS

