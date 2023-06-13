CLB 7 Change Of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7 take part in the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)