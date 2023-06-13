U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7 take part in the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887842
|VIRIN:
|230614-M-VB737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109721108
|Length:
|00:47:24
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CLB 7 Change Of Command, by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
