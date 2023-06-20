Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, EUCOM honor Juneteenth

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Members of U.S. European Command and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart honored Juneteenth at Patch Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2023. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery and the day the last slaves in the confederacy were freed in Texas. Staff Sgt. Edward Walker, DISA Europe cyber technician shared how the event made him feel.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887758
    VIRIN: 230614-F-HJ874-0002
    Filename: DOD_109719668
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    This work, BROLL U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, EUCOM honor Juneteenth, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    freedom
    slavery
    recognition
    rights

