BROLL U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, EUCOM honor Juneteenth

Members of U.S. European Command and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart honored Juneteenth at Patch Barracks, Germany, June 14, 2023. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery and the day the last slaves in the confederacy were freed in Texas. Staff Sgt. Edward Walker, DISA Europe cyber technician shared how the event made him feel.