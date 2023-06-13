Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey 2023

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    United States Army Security Assistance Command's workforce management and Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) coordinator, Kathy Borg, talks about the importance of FEVS and how participation can lead to changes within the organization.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887719
    VIRIN: 230620-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_109718407
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey 2023, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanson
    USASAC
    FEVS

