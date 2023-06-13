1-143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Bronze Shield Exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Texas and Rhode Island National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), participating in Bronze Shield Exercise alongside NATO partners, June 14, 2023, Hohenfels Training Center, Germany. Bronze Shield is a culminating training exercise where Soldiers are tested to utilize crowd riot control techniques instructed to them in days leading up to Bronze Shield.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)