Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230614-Z-PJ209-2004

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll of Texas and Rhode Island National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), participating in Bronze Shield Exercise alongside NATO partners, June 14, 2023, Hohenfels Training Center, Germany. Bronze Shield is a culminating training exercise where Soldiers are tested to utilize crowd riot control techniques instructed to them in days leading up to Bronze Shield.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 06:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887615
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-PJ209-2004
    Filename: DOD_109716876
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230614-Z-PJ209-2004, by SSG Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas
    JMRC
    NationalGuard
    StrongerTogether
    RhodeIsland
    CrowdRiotControl
    Bronze Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT