B-roll of Texas and Rhode Island National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), participating in Bronze Shield Exercise alongside NATO partners, June 14, 2023, Hohenfels Training Center, Germany. Bronze Shield is a culminating training exercise where Soldiers are tested to utilize crowd riot control techniques instructed to them in days leading up to Bronze Shield.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 06:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887611
|VIRIN:
|230614-Z-PJ209-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109716762
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Bronze Shield Exercise B-Roll, by SSG Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT