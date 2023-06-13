Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th ACE Team Performs Integrated Combat Turns in Latvia

    LIELVāRDI AIR BASE, LATVIA

    06.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, participate in an integrated combat turn, during agile combat employment training at Lielvārdi Air Base, Latvia, June 13, 2023. Integrated combat turns allow forces to get closer to combat, while reducing the amount of manpower in danger. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 03:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887608
    VIRIN: 230620-F-JK012-480
    Filename: DOD_109716748
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: LIELVāRDI AIR BASE, LV

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Selfridge
    AD23
    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 23

