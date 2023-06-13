Cooking with CJRM: Marianas Meat Candy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson shares his recipe for "Marianas Meat Candy." While the recipe is not one local to the Marianas, it is one that he has shared with visiting dignitaries, various guests, and carries many positive memories during his tour in the region.



(U.S. Navy video by Reynaldo Rabara)