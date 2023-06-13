Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cooking with CJRM: Marianas Meat Candy

    GUAM

    05.18.2023

    Video by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson shares his recipe for "Marianas Meat Candy." While the recipe is not one local to the Marianas, it is one that he has shared with visiting dignitaries, various guests, and carries many positive memories during his tour in the region.

    (U.S. Navy video by Reynaldo Rabara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 19:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887598
    VIRIN: 230518-D-OM261-424
    Filename: DOD_109716172
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooking with CJRM: Marianas Meat Candy, by Reynaldo Rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Nicholson
    Cooking
    JRM
    Recipe
    Marianas

