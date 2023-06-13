127th Agile Combat Support Team Performs Integrated Combat Turns in Latvia

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, participate in an integrated combat turn, during agile combat employment training at Lielvārdi Air Base, Latvia, June 13, 2023. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
