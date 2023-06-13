127th Agile Combat Support Team Performs Integrated Combat Turns in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887570" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, participate in an integrated combat turn, during agile combat employment training at Lielvārdi Air Base, Latvia, June 13, 2023. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)