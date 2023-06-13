U.S. Airmen assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, build BDU-50 inert bombs during multi-capable Airman training at Lielvārdi Air Base, Latvia, June 13, 2023. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2023 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887560
|VIRIN:
|230618-F-JK012-917
|Filename:
|DOD_109715416
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|LIELVāRDI AIR BASE, LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BROLL 127th Ammo Teach Multicapable Airman Training in Latvia, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT