BROLL 127th Ammo Teach Multicapable Airman Training in Latvia

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 127th Maintenance Group, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, build BDU-50 inert bombs during multi-capable Airman training at Lielvārdi Air Base, Latvia, June 13, 2023. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)