Austria and Vermont Celebrate Historic Partnership

B-roll of two F-35A Lightning IIs from the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing and two Eurofighter Typhoons from the Austrian Air Force's Airspace Surveillance Wing, fly at Hinterstoisser Air Base, along with footage covering a ceremony honoring the one year anniversary of the signing of a State Partnership Program agreement between Austria and Vermont at Zeltweg, Austria, June 16, 2023.



Additional b-roll of U.S. Brig. Gen Henry Harder, air component commander, Vermont National Guard, meeting with Austrian military dignitaries at the Austrian Defense Academy regarding the State Partnership Program between Austria and Vermont in Vienna Austria, June 15, 2023. These events and ceremony featured U.S. ambassador to Austria, Victoria Kennedy, Lt. Gen. Erich Csitkovits, commander of the Austrian Defense Academy, Klaudia Tanner, Austrian Minister of Defense, as well as other prominent members of the Austrian government and military. These events marked the close trans-Atlantic ties and strong bonds between Austria and Vermont, and the first time American F-35s landed at, and trained with, the Austrian Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)