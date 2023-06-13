Military Police Emergency Response Training Exercise

The 128th Military Police Company completes a training exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, June 16, 2023. The exercise tested the company's reaction to a downed aircraft with casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2023 06:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887542
|VIRIN:
|230616-Z-VY191-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109715086
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
