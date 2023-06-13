Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Emergency Response Training Exercise

    GERMANY

    06.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 128th Military Police Company completes a training exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, June 16, 2023. The exercise tested the company's reaction to a downed aircraft with casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 06:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887542
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-VY191-001
    Filename: DOD_109715086
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: DE
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Emergency Response Training Exercise, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Medical
    Alabama
    Training
    National Guard
    Military Police

