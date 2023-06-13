Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th IBCT Soldiers Give Father's Day Shoutouts

    GERMANY

    06.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team give shoutouts for Father's Day at Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, June 11, 2023. The brigade was in Germany training for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 06:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 887541
    VIRIN: 230611-Z-VY191-001
    Filename: DOD_109715059
    Length: 00:07:50
    Location: DE
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th IBCT Soldiers Give Father's Day Shoutouts, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Shoutout
    Rhode Island
    Texas
    National Guard
    Father's Day

