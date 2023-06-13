Soldiers from the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team give shoutouts for Father's Day at Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, June 11, 2023. The brigade was in Germany training for their upcoming deployment to Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2023 06:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|887541
|VIRIN:
|230611-Z-VY191-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109715059
|Length:
|00:07:50
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 56th IBCT Soldiers Give Father's Day Shoutouts, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
