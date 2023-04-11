Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are Family

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Document Services will now be a part of DLA Disposition Services. Two DLA service organizations means even better support for the customer.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879952
    VIRIN: 230417-D-LU733-215
    PIN: 505844
    Filename: DOD_109579809
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    DLA Disposition Services

