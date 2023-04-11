Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Graber urges readiness for Black Start Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Carson Chief of Police Brandon Graber is urging the Mountain Post community to prepare for the Black Start Exercise power outage taking place April 26.
    Learn more about the exercise at https://home.army.mil/.../inde.../about/black-start-exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879853
    VIRIN: 230411-O-EV815-024
    Filename: DOD_109578394
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Graber urges readiness for Black Start Exercise, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson

