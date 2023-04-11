Chief Graber urges readiness for Black Start Exercise

Fort Carson Chief of Police Brandon Graber is urging the Mountain Post community to prepare for the Black Start Exercise power outage taking place April 26.
Learn more about the exercise at https://home.army.mil/.../inde.../about/black-start-exercise.
