DLA...Step Forward...Prevent...Report...Advocate

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

The first goal of SAAPM is awareness. The second goal of SAAPM is prevention. At DLA, we believe that together, we can work toward eliminating inappropriate behavior and preventing sexual violence.



Every member of the DLA family has an obligation to live our agency values and ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.