    DLA...Step Forward...Prevent...Report...Advocate (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    The first goal of SAAPM is awareness. The second goal of SAAPM is prevention. At DLA, we believe that together, we can work toward eliminating inappropriate behavior and preventing sexual violence.

    Every member of the DLA family has an obligation to live our agency values and ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879768
    VIRIN: 230417-D-LU733-956
    PIN: 505843
    Filename: DOD_109577184
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA...Step Forward...Prevent...Report...Advocate (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAAPM

