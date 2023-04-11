Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week - Romeo Garcia

    JAPAN

    04.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Romeo Garcia is honored as the Wild Weasel of the Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 13, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 04:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879761
    VIRIN: 230413-F-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_109577123
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JP
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week - Romeo Garcia, by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Airman of the week
    Wild Weasel
    airman Highlight

