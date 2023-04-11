932nd FRSD attend Army Trauma Training Center

Soldiers of the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) from Indianapolis, Ind., conducted training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Army Trauma Training Center (ATTC) in Miami, Fla., on April 2-16, 2023. The training helps soldiers improve their medical skills and teamwork. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|04.13.2023
|04.14.2023 16:46
|Video Productions
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
