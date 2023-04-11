Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932nd FRSD attend Army Trauma Training Center

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Soldiers of the 932nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) from Indianapolis, Ind., conducted training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Army Trauma Training Center (ATTC) in Miami, Fla., on April 2-16, 2023. The training helps soldiers improve their medical skills and teamwork. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    This work, 932nd FRSD attend Army Trauma Training Center, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    ATTC
    307th Medical Brigade

