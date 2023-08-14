Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers improve medical skills during ATTC

    Army Trauma Training Center

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Donald Keen, Emergency Physician from the 909th Forward

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Story by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    MIAMI – Soldiers from the 909th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) attended the Army Trauma Training Course (ATTC) at Ryder Trauma Center on Aug. 5-19, 2023. The two-week course provides surgical teams with skills to improve teamwork and prepares them for treating casualties that are typical in a deployed environment.

    “We're learning how to treat injuries that we're actually going to have to deal with downrange, MVCs (Motor Vehicle Collision), gunshot wounds..… I'm a lot more confident with my skills, and that was a really big thing that STX (Situational Training Exercise) said I wasn't, because I just wasn't too sure what I was supposed to do. But now here, I know my role,” said Spc. Brenda Acuna, a medic with the FRSD.

    The Army Trauma Training Detachment, a satellite of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, teaches the course which consists of classroom and clinical training for FRSDs. During the first week, Soldiers use patient simulators and have classroom lectures. After the lectures and STX, the team works at Ryder Trauma Center treating patients. The course fosters a military-civilian partnership with Ryder Trauma Center.

    “I think it's an important military-civilian partnership that the Army established over 22 years ago. It continues to allow Soldiers an opportunity to train as individuals, but also as a complete surgical team taking care of real world patients,” said Col. Mark Buzzelli, Army Trauma Training Center Program Director.

    932nd FRSD attend Army Trauma Training Center

