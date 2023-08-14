U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers improve medical skills during ATTC

Photo By Ronald Bell | U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Donald Keen, Emergency Physician from the 909th Forward...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bell | U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Donald Keen, Emergency Physician from the 909th Forward Surgical Resuscitative Detachment, is taught the computer system by Lt. Col. Evan Nonaka, Army Trauma Training Center Instructor at Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, Fla., on Aug. 12, 2023. The training helps the team know their role while treating a patient. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Ronald D. Bell) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI – Soldiers from the 909th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) attended the Army Trauma Training Course (ATTC) at Ryder Trauma Center on Aug. 5-19, 2023. The two-week course provides surgical teams with skills to improve teamwork and prepares them for treating casualties that are typical in a deployed environment.



“We're learning how to treat injuries that we're actually going to have to deal with downrange, MVCs (Motor Vehicle Collision), gunshot wounds..… I'm a lot more confident with my skills, and that was a really big thing that STX (Situational Training Exercise) said I wasn't, because I just wasn't too sure what I was supposed to do. But now here, I know my role,” said Spc. Brenda Acuna, a medic with the FRSD.



The Army Trauma Training Detachment, a satellite of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, teaches the course which consists of classroom and clinical training for FRSDs. During the first week, Soldiers use patient simulators and have classroom lectures. After the lectures and STX, the team works at Ryder Trauma Center treating patients. The course fosters a military-civilian partnership with Ryder Trauma Center.



“I think it's an important military-civilian partnership that the Army established over 22 years ago. It continues to allow Soldiers an opportunity to train as individuals, but also as a complete surgical team taking care of real world patients,” said Col. Mark Buzzelli, Army Trauma Training Center Program Director.