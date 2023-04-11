Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PO1 Ian Stinton Seattle Mariners shout-out

    NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Jonathan Bass 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    U.S. Navy AE1 Ian Stinton, HX-21 aircraft electrician's mate, shouts out his Seattle Mariners, Apr 13, 2023, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. (U.S. Navy video by Jonathan Bass)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 11:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 879637
    VIRIN: 230413-N-CX352-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109574816
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    TAGS

    Sports
    Seattle Mariners
    NAS Patuxent River
    Naval Test Pilot School
    MLB2023
    Billy Lescher

