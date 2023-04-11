U.S. Navy AE1 Ian Stinton, HX-21 aircraft electrician's mate, shouts out his Seattle Mariners, Apr 13, 2023, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. (U.S. Navy video by Jonathan Bass)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 11:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|879637
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-CX352-0002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109574816
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PO1 Ian Stinton Seattle Mariners shout-out, by Jonathan Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT