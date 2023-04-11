U.S. Navy Lt. Dale 'Hannibal' Lescher, UH-60R pilot and U.S. Naval Test Pilot School student, shout-out to the Erie Seawolves, and her brother Billy Lescher, who pitches for the Seawolves, Apr. 13, 2023, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, M.D. (U.S. Navy video by Jonathan Bass)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 11:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|879636
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-CX352-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109574815
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Hometown:
|ERIE, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dale 'Hannibal' Lescher shout-out, by Jonathan Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
