U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William T. Kerrigan, commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (1/8), 2d Marine Division, and Sgt. Joshua Jonesia, a platoon sergeant also with 1/8, speak on the Annual Rifle Squad Competition during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 13, 2023. The Super Squad competition tests infantry squads in a variety of combat related skills and determines the most effective squad in the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 10:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879589
|VIRIN:
|230413-M-CQ925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109574261
|Length:
|00:11:33
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Rifle Squad Competition Award Ceremony Interview, by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
