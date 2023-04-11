Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Rifle Squad Competition Award Ceremony Interview

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William T. Kerrigan, commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (1/8), 2d Marine Division, and Sgt. Joshua Jonesia, a platoon sergeant also with 1/8, speak on the Annual Rifle Squad Competition during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 13, 2023. The Super Squad competition tests infantry squads in a variety of combat related skills and determines the most effective squad in the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 10:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879589
    VIRIN: 230413-M-CQ925-1001
    Filename: DOD_109574261
    Length: 00:11:33
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Rifle Squad Competition Award Ceremony Interview, by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Badge
    Award Ceremony
    1/8
    2d MarDiv
    Squad Comp
    Super Squad Winner

