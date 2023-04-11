Annual Rifle Squad Competition Award Ceremony Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William T. Kerrigan, commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (1/8), 2d Marine Division, and Sgt. Joshua Jonesia, a platoon sergeant also with 1/8, speak on the Annual Rifle Squad Competition during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 13, 2023. The Super Squad competition tests infantry squads in a variety of combat related skills and determines the most effective squad in the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)