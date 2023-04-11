Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III and prepare F-22 Raptors for Agile Combat Employment at Powidz Air Base, Poland to establish the infrastructure to collectively operate along NATO's Eastern Flank and through the Baltic and Black Sea regions with Allies and Partners, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 2023. ACE operations ensure forces globally are ready to deter aggression, protect and defend Partners, Allies and U.S. interests at a moment's notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 15:41
    NATO
    USAFE
    633d Air Base Wing
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Powidz Air Base

