JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III and prepare F-22 Raptors for Agile Combat Employment at Powidz Air Base, Poland to establish the infrastructure to collectively operate along NATO's Eastern Flank and through the Baltic and Black Sea regions with Allies and Partners, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 2023. ACE operations ensure forces globally are ready to deter aggression, protect and defend Partners, Allies and U.S. interests at a moment's notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879521
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109573139
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
