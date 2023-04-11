JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III and prepare F-22 Raptors for Agile Combat Employment at Powidz Air Base, Poland to establish the infrastructure to collectively operate along NATO's Eastern Flank and through the Baltic and Black Sea regions with Allies and Partners, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 2023. ACE operations ensure forces globally are ready to deter aggression, protect and defend Partners, Allies and U.S. interests at a moment's notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)