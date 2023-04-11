JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen from the 94th Fighter Squadron work from night to morning, preparing F-22 Raptors for their journey to Powidz Air Base, Poland in support of the U.S.'s forward fighter presence along NATO's Eastern Flank, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 6, 2023. The F-22 Raptors will take over the fighter mission from the Royal Air Force Lakenheath's 48th Fighter Wing's F-15 Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)