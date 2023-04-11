Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen from the 94th Fighter Squadron work from night to morning, preparing F-22 Raptors for their journey to Powidz Air Base, Poland in support of the U.S.'s forward fighter presence along NATO's Eastern Flank, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 6, 2023. The F-22 Raptors will take over the fighter mission from the Royal Air Force Lakenheath's 48th Fighter Wing's F-15 Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879518
    VIRIN: 230406-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109573111
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    633d Air Base Wing
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Powidz Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT