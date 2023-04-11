JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen from the 94th Fighter Squadron work from night to morning, preparing F-22 Raptors for their journey to Powidz Air Base, Poland in support of the U.S.'s forward fighter presence along NATO's Eastern Flank, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 6, 2023. The F-22 Raptors will take over the fighter mission from the Royal Air Force Lakenheath's 48th Fighter Wing's F-15 Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879518
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109573111
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
