    JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen working in inclement weather load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III heading to Powdiz Air Base, Poland; enhancing the U.S.'s opportunity to operate closer to NATO's Eastern Flank and through the Baltic and Black Sea regions, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The cargo aids in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa area of responsibility, along with Allies and Partners' ability to be ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879514
    VIRIN: 230328-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109573045
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    633d Air Base Wing
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Powidz Air Base

