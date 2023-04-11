JBLE Supports NATO Along Europe's Eastern Flank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. Airmen working in inclement weather load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III heading to Powdiz Air Base, Poland; enhancing the U.S.'s opportunity to operate closer to NATO's Eastern Flank and through the Baltic and Black Sea regions, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The cargo aids in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa area of responsibility, along with Allies and Partners' ability to be ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)