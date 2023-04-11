The 317th Airlift Wing and 1st Armored Division conducted an Operation Night King exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on March 26, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879490
|VIRIN:
|230326-F-AS071-1198
|Filename:
|DOD_109572383
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Night King B-Roll, by SrA Mercedes Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
