    Operation Night King B-Roll

    NV, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 317th Airlift Wing and 1st Armored Division conducted an Operation Night King exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on March 26, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879490
    VIRIN: 230326-F-AS071-1198
    Filename: DOD_109572383
    Length: 00:08:20
    Location: NV, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    exercise
    joint operations
    C-130J Super Hercules
    M1A2 Abrams
    Operation Night King

