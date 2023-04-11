Balikatan 23 Opening Ceremony (SM)

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military participate in the opening ceremony for exercise Balikatan 23 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, improve capabilities, and reinforce the shared security relationship built over decades of training and cooperation. More than 17,600 troops are participating in Balikatan 23, the 38th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
