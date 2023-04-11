Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 Opening Ceremony (SM)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military participate in the opening ceremony for exercise Balikatan 23 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, improve capabilities, and reinforce the shared security relationship built over decades of training and cooperation. More than 17,600 troops are participating in Balikatan 23, the 38th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879436
    VIRIN: 230411-N-CZ893-1007
    Filename: DOD_109571747
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 Opening Ceremony (SM), by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    friendspartnersallies
    Freeandopenindopacific
    Balikatan 23
    presencesmatters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT