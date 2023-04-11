Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg's Airman Leadership School Renamed After CMSgt. Arthur Hicks

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Last week on March 1, 2023, the Vandenberg Space Force Base Airman Leadership School was renamed during a ceremony in honor of Chief Master Sergeant Arthur Hicks, a Tuskegee Airman who served during World War II.
    Hicks served in the military for 28 years. He retired following his final assignment at Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1971. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:44
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Arthur Hicks

