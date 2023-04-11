Vandenberg's Airman Leadership School Renamed After CMSgt. Arthur Hicks

Last week on March 1, 2023, the Vandenberg Space Force Base Airman Leadership School was renamed during a ceremony in honor of Chief Master Sergeant Arthur Hicks, a Tuskegee Airman who served during World War II.
Hicks served in the military for 28 years. He retired following his final assignment at Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1971. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
