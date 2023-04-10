Space Launch Delta 30 held its monthly Delta Dash, a 2.5 mile run/walk on April 7, 2023 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Attendees also heard from members of the Vandenberg SFB Hawk's COVE who showed up to speak about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), which is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879346
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109570499
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Delta Dash 2023, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT