    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Delta Dash 2023

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 held its monthly Delta Dash, a 2.5 mile run/walk on April 7, 2023 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Attendees also heard from members of the Vandenberg SFB Hawk's COVE who showed up to speak about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), which is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879346
    VIRIN: 230407-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109570499
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Delta Dash 2023, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    (SAAPM)
    Delta Dash
    Vandenberg Delta Dash

