Transitioning Fort Carson Soldiers and Veterans meet with employers during the "Connect with a vet" job fair at the Elkhart Event Center.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879341
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-UR003-024
|Filename:
|DOD_109570413
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Connect with a Vet-DASG, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT