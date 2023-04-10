Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson Connect with a Vet-DASG

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Transitioning Fort Carson Soldiers and Veterans meet with employers during the "Connect with a vet" job fair at the Elkhart Event Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879341
    VIRIN: 230103-A-UR003-024
    Filename: DOD_109570413
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Connect with a Vet-DASG, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Job Fair
    Veterans
    Transitioning Soldiers
    Connect with a vet

