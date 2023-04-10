B-roll video show an Iowa Army National Guard CH-47 helicopter picking up a historic F-80 fighter jet at the Air National Guard paint facility in Sioux City.
After being painted, the F-80 Shooting Star is being returned to the state headquarters via sling-load where the aircraft will be placed back on static display.
The U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Iowa National Guard’s B/171st Aviation Regiment based in Davenport, brought the jet back to Camp Camp Dodge.
The Korean War era jet has markings the 174th Fighter Intercepter Squadron that was the predecessor to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.
The Air Force requires that static display aircraft like the freshly painted F-80 be kept in good repair. With the new paint the aircraft should be in good shape for years to come.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879244
|VIRIN:
|230411-Z-KZ880-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109568581
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|DAVENPORT, IA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Iowa NG CH-47 delivers historic Iowa F-80 back to Camp Dodge via sling load, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
