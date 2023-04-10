An Iowa Army National Guard CH-47 helicopter flew in to Sioux City this week in order to pick up a historic F-80 fighter jet from the Air National Guard paint facility.



After being painted, the F-80 Shooting Star was returned to the state headquarters via sling-load where the aircraft was placed back on static display.



Two U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Iowa National Guard’s B/171 Aviation Regiment based in Davenport, brought the jet back to Camp Camp Dodge before making their return to the Quad Cities.



The Korean War era jet has markings the 174th Fighter Intercepter Squadron that was the predecessor to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.



The Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star was the first jet powered aircraft flown by the U.S. Army Air Force when it was introduce in the mid 1940s at the end of the 2nd World War.



By keeping historic aircraft on display the Iowa National Guard is under obligation to ensure the aircraft are kept in good repair. With the new paint the aircraft should be in good shape for years to come.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 17:08 Story ID: 442433 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Hometown: DAVENPORT, IA, US Web Views: 45 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa NG CH-47 delivers historic Iowa F-80 back to Camp Dodge via sling load, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.