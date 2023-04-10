Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa NG CH-47 delivers historic Iowa F-80 back to Camp Dodge via sling load

    Chinook lifts F-80

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot | An Iowa Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter picks up a historic F-80 fighter...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    An Iowa Army National Guard CH-47 helicopter flew in to Sioux City this week in order to pick up a historic F-80 fighter jet from the Air National Guard paint facility.

    After being painted, the F-80 Shooting Star was returned to the state headquarters via sling-load where the aircraft was placed back on static display.

    Two U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Iowa National Guard’s B/171 Aviation Regiment based in Davenport, brought the jet back to Camp Camp Dodge before making their return to the Quad Cities.

    The Korean War era jet has markings the 174th Fighter Intercepter Squadron that was the predecessor to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

    The Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star was the first jet powered aircraft flown by the U.S. Army Air Force when it was introduce in the mid 1940s at the end of the 2nd World War.

    By keeping historic aircraft on display the Iowa National Guard is under obligation to ensure the aircraft are kept in good repair. With the new paint the aircraft should be in good shape for years to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 17:08
    Story ID: 442433
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: DAVENPORT, IA, US
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa NG CH-47 delivers historic Iowa F-80 back to Camp Dodge via sling load, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    F-80 sling
    Sling F-80
    Iowa Chinook
    Slinging an F-80
    Iowa CH-47
    CH-47 sling prep
    CH-47 with KC-135
    Twin Chinooks
    CH-47 hook
    Iowa F-80 sling load
    F-80 ready to fly
    Iowa Chinooks
    CH-47 hookup
    Chinook hook
    CH-47 Chinook hook
    F-80 takes flight
    Chinook lifts F-80

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Iowa
    CH-47 Chinook
    Sioux City
    Iowa Army National Guard
    F-80 fighter jet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT