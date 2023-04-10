Team Yokota celebrates Sakura Spring Festival 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Another successful Sakura Spring Festival had community partnerships on display as X,000 people from nearby communities came out to Yokota Air Base to enjoy a day of Springtime festivities alongside base residents on April 8, 2023.

The festival featured Japanese and American food vendors, live music performances, dancing displays, and a newly featured farmer’s market offering fresh produce and handmade crafts from local area vendors. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)