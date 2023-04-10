Another successful Sakura Spring Festival had community partnerships on display as X,000 people from nearby communities came out to Yokota Air Base to enjoy a day of Springtime festivities alongside base residents on April 8, 2023.
The festival featured Japanese and American food vendors, live music performances, dancing displays, and a newly featured farmer’s market offering fresh produce and handmade crafts from local area vendors. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 20:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879124
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-PM645-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_109565414
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Yokota celebrates Sakura Spring Festival 2023, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
