    Team Yokota celebrates Sakura Spring Festival 2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Another successful Sakura Spring Festival had community partnerships on display as X,000 people from nearby communities came out to Yokota Air Base to enjoy a day of Springtime festivities alongside base residents on April 8, 2023.
    The festival featured Japanese and American food vendors, live music performances, dancing displays, and a newly featured farmer’s market offering fresh produce and handmade crafts from local area vendors. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 20:28
    Category: Package
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    This work, Team Yokota celebrates Sakura Spring Festival 2023, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    allies
    Yokota AB
    partnership
    Sakura
    JASDF

