    Combat Arms Training 23

    JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.06.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A B-roll package of the Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted a M249 SQUAD Automatic Weapon qualification training for the Yokota defenders at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, April 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879123
    VIRIN: 230406-F-PM645-0002
    Filename: DOD_109565363
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Arms Training 23, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fuji
    USAF
    Yokota Defenders
    CTAM

