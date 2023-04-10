Combat Arms Training 23

A B-roll package of the Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted a M249 SQUAD Automatic Weapon qualification training for the Yokota defenders at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, April 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|04.06.2023
|04.10.2023 19:40
|B-Roll
|879123
|230406-F-PM645-0002
|DOD_109565363
|00:01:35
|JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|2
|2
