    Navy Recruits March Towards Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Recruits from Division 088 march in preparation for their graduation on April 14, 2023 from Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879105
    VIRIN: 230404-D-LU733-684
    Filename: DOD_109564842
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruits March Towards Graduation, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training Command

