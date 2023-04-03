Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 374th support JPMRC 23-02 Alaska b-roll

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of the 374th AW role transporting heavy equipment, and HIMARS.
    The JPMRC is a training exercise that aims to enhance the interoperability between U.S. joint services and allies by fielding realistic training scenarios in freezing arctic conditions.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 00:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879018
    VIRIN: 230330-F-ZV099-005
    Filename: DOD_109563481
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: AK, US

    This work, The 374th support JPMRC 23-02 Alaska b-roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

