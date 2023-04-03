The 374th support JPMRC 23-02 Alaska b-roll

B-roll footage of the 374th AW role transporting heavy equipment, and HIMARS.
The JPMRC is a training exercise that aims to enhance the interoperability between U.S. joint services and allies by fielding realistic training scenarios in freezing arctic conditions.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 00:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879018
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-ZV099-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109563481
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Alaska
36th AS
JPMRC
