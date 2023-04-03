Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th AW supports JPMRC 23-02 b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th AW role consisted of transporting military personnel, heavy equipment, and conducting low cost low altitude (LCLA) air drops to aid other units. Time lapse b-roll and footage of night static line jumps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879017
    VIRIN: 230331-F-ZV099-022
    Filename: DOD_109563480
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th AW supports JPMRC 23-02 b-roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Alaska

    Yokota Air Base

    Partnership

    JPMRC

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Yokota Air Base
    Partnership
    36th AS
    JPMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT